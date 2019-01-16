EC issues notice to BSP's Jagat Singh for using objectionable language during campaigning

The on Wednesday served a notice to (BSP) for allegedly using objectionable language during poll campaigning here.

The assembly election in the Ramgarh constituency was postponed after the sudden demise of BSP candidate on November 28. The voting is now scheduled for January 28.

In the letter, the poll body alleged that Singh violated the code of conduct by using objectionable language thrice while addressing the public .

"While campaigning you have used objectionable language and words:-

- People who will not vote for me will be beaten by shoes

- I answer stones with AK-47

-So be it Ashok Gehlot, Narendra Modi or Vasundhara Raje, I will send all them packing," the letter read.

The poll body demanded a reply from Singh within a period of three days.

"The returning has given three days time to for giving clarification failing which a strict action will be taken again him in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act 1950 and Public Representation Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code", the letter read.

Singh, who is now contesting Ramgarh elections from Alwar, was heard saying in a now viral video, "Where was BJP when our 200 boys were in danger, I went there to save them. I'm not going to turn my back or stay quiet. If there is fire, I will take the first bullet on my chest. Be it Narendra Modi, Vasundhara Raje or Ashok Gehlot, I will answer stones with AK-47 and send all of them away (Goli chalegi toh pehli goli mere seene mein lagegi. Pathar ka jawaab, AK-47 ke sath karta hoon main. Toh aajao Ashok ji, aajao Modi ji, aajao Vasundhra ji, sabko peti pack karke bhejunga.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)