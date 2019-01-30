ED issues notice to Pak singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under FEMA

The (ED) on Wednesday issued a showcause notice to Pakistani Rahat under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

This is Khan's second brush with agents. In 2011, the Directorate of (DRI) had detained him at the (IGI) airport in and slapped charges under FEMA and Customs Act violation against him for carrying a huge amount of undeclared foreign currency.

A renowned and nephew of Pakistani singing legend Ustad Nusrat Ali Khan, Rahat debuted as a in Bollywood with the movie in 2003. He has also served as a on singing reality shows in

Further details are awaited.

