EFLU, IIM-V sign MoU for 'capacity-building, skill development'

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual capacity-building and skill development.

The objective of the MoU was to attain standards of global excellence in common areas of research and teaching that interest both the parties.

The MoU was exchanged between Vice Chancellor E Suresh Kumar of EFLU and M Chandrasekhar, Director of Indian Institute of Management.

Deans of Schools, Teacher Administrators, Heads of the Departments, and Administrative Officers of the University were present at the Signing Ceremony.

Suresh termed the MoU as a "collaborative sign towards mutual cooperation in capacity-building".

The vice chancellor felt that it will facilitate a mutually beneficial relationship for both the parties to explore practical approaches in core disciplines and allied areas of knowledge.

The MoU is one of the assuring steps in advancing knowledge in teaching and training services in traditional and virtual classroom mode, said Suresh.

Suresh averred that the MoU provides an opportunity for EFLU students pursuing foreign languages to study short-term management courses of IIM-V to get global placements.

M Chandrasekhar held that this MoU is a "prompt step towards enhancing regional partnership in skill upgradation and development", which is a desired aspect in creating a progressive ecosystem for academic growth.

Referring to the contribution of IIM-V, he stated that his institution, with its sizeable contribution in management studies, will offer courses to the students of EFLU.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)