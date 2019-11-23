Elizabeth Banks feels people 'still judge' her for using a surrogate

Elizabeth Banks who used surrogacy to become a mother says no amount of criticism could take away the fact that she was a mother.

The filmmaker talked about how her journey to motherhood birthing Felix and Magnus via surrogate, in a cover story for Net-a-Porter's Porter Edit, reported People magazine.

She revealed that she was incapable of carrying her children because of infertility issues, referring to it as her "broken belly". Besides she not having control over the situation, Banks said she feels like others judge her for using a surrogate to have children.

"I definitely think I'm still judged for what I've done and that people don't understand my choices, but I don't feel I owe anybody any explanation," she explained to the outlet.

"If my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I'm grateful for that," she added.Banks, who starred, penned and produced the new 'Charlie's Angels' had earlier made things clear that spending time with her kids is non-negotiable, despite her busy schedule.

While conversing with People magazine back in June, the multi-talented star said she felt "excited to show my kids their mom at work" and encouraged her co-works to practice the same.

"I grew up with a working mom and she imparted incredible work ethic in me," Banks said. "I like involving them in my work. I think it's important that as a working woman and a leader on my movie set that I show other women it's okay to bring their kids to work."

"I have a very open policy about parenting on my set," she continued. "I think that parenting is your number one job... we should be having whole lives. I don't need to separate my work from my kids as much as I used to. I think there's [an] old stigma around that."

