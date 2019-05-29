West Tripura: Haul of arms-ammunition seized, 3 arrested

-
Three people including a tribal woman was arrested by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday while transporting arms and ammunition in the state.
Abhay Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant, RPF said, "We had this information that a woman is travelling in a train with some weapons. We formed a team and started the inspection. In general compartment, we saw a suspected woman and recovered arms and ammunition from here."
Two of her accomplices were later arrested from Agartala railway station on the information of the arrested woman.
"It was informed by the woman that she had to deliver the arms-ammunitions to someone at Agartala. A team was formed and were deployed at the Agartala railway station. They apprehended the accused", Singh said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Shaila Rani Sukma, Lauren Dev Verma and Vinod Dev Verma. Five factory-made pistols and ammunition were recovered from them.
