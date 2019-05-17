Every religion has its own terrorist: Kamal Haasan defends 'Godse' remark

Under attack from parties and Hindu groups over his remarks on Nathuram Godse, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder on Friday said that every religion has its own terrorists and one cannot claim oneself as "sanctimonious".

The actor-turned-politician maintained that history has shown that all religions have their extremists.

Reacting to the incident in which stones were thrown at his rally in Tiruchirapally, Haasan said, "I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don't feel threatened. Every religion has its own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists."

Issuing a clarification over his remark that the 'first terrorist in independent India was a Hindu', he said, "I have said the same thing before. It's not the first time but it's been blown out of proportion."

On being asked to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment during an interview to a news website, Haasan said, "I do not have to reply to Prime Minister Modi. History will answer him.

"I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do that it will only create more problems. It is not my warning but only advice," he added..

Following his remarks on Godse, the and its Tamil Nadu ally and some Hindu outfits have attacked Haasan on the issue saying he cannot mix up an assassination with terror and link it to Hindus.