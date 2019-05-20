Every side will be wary of Australia: Steve Waugh

Former believes that the return of Smith and will make opponents wary of the country's team at the ICC Men's World Cup.

"Every side will be wary of Australia", said Waugh referring to the inclusion of Smith and Warner into the team.

Smith and Warner spent a year out of their national team, serving bans for the ball-tampering scandal. During the period of the ban, which ended on March 28, both cricketers underwent and came out stronger to re-start their international careers.

Recently, Warner displayed his destructive form in the 12th edition of the (IPL), where he top scored with 692 runs in 12 innings, including one hundred and eight fifties.

Smith, too, gave an insight of his prime form during the three warm-up games against New Zealand XI, scoring unbeaten 89 and 91 last week.

"Every side will be wary of They know the potential of the Australian side. There's been turmoil in Australian over the last 12 months, but that has been put aside now. We've got our best players available to be picked in Smith and Warner," ICC quoted Waugh, as saying.

Australia, defending champions and five-time winners, raised their game in time going into the marquee event, starting May 30. The team won just three of its 18 ODIs in 2018.

With its limited-overs tour of India, trailing 0-2, registered a hat-trick as they came-from-behind and clinched the series 3-2 against The Aaron Finch-led team then flew to the UAE and swept 5-0 over

"Their form was very poor, but all of a sudden, they've won their last eight matches, and they've got Smith and Warner in the team. And that is ominous for other sides, they know how good these sides are," Waugh said.

"Australia will be one of the teams... probably not the favourite for the tournament, but the team that other sides will be probably most fearful of. They could do some damage. So I think Australia could go really deep in the tournament," he added.

Australia will play against England and in the warm-ups before opening its defence against at the Ground on June 1.

