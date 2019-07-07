External Affairs Minister Jaishankar spends Sunday playing squash

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday revealed the secret of his physical fitness after he shared a picture wherein he could be seen playing squash.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar wrote, "40 years of playing. Always learning, always improving. Stay Fit, Stay Sharp."

The hashtag accompanying the post was Khelo India, a flagship programme of the Central government to promote sports in the country.

The post has come two days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will set up Sports Education Board under the Khelo India programme.

"To popularise sports at all levels, Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons will be set up under Khelo India," Sitharaman had said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament.

