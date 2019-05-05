Roberto Firmino ruled out of Barcelona clash

Liverpool forward Robert Firmino has been ruled out of the Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Barcelona due to a muscle injury and is a doubtful starter for the Premier League finale against Wolves.
The Brazilian star may very well miss the rest of the season as manager Jurgen Klopp ruled out the forward out of the match against Barcelona at Anfield Stadium and refused to comment on his status for the final match of the Premier League campaign.
"He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we will see," goal.com quoted Klopp as saying on Saturday.
Firmino's absence can be considered as a big blow to Liverpool as their other star player Mohamed Salah suffered a head injury during their 3-2 win against Newcastle United on Saturday.
Liverpool requires victory by at least a three-goal margin against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second-leg in order to have a chance at forcing extra-time.
Regardless of the result in the match against Barcelona, Liverpool will head into the last part of the Premier League with the possibility of winning their first-ever title in the competition.
The victory over Newcastle took Liverpool two points clear of the defending champions Manchester City.
City next plays against Leicester City on Sunday and if they are not able to register a win in the clash, Liverpool could win the title with a victory over Wolves at Anfield Stadium.
Liverpool takes on Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final on May 7 and then takes on Wolves in the Premier League on May 12.
