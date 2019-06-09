French Minister Lemoyne to reach India on Monday

French and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste will visit on Monday to do the groundwork for Modi's visit to in August.

This will be the first French ministerial visit after the formation of the new government.

"The visit of will acknowledge reinforcement of the Indo-French relationship and will lay the groundwork for the visit of the of to on the occasion of the Summit at Biarritz in August, on the invitation of the Emmanuel Macron, of the French Republic," the said in an official statement.

"The meeting will focus on deepening of the Indo-French strategic partnership and its contribution to a more stable and sustainable world governance," it said.

During his visit, will also call on S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and

He will also visit the Alliance Française de and interact with Indian alumni of French higher education institutions in the fields of business administration, engineering and design.

Hosted by the (CII), Lemoyne will attend a lunch and interact with top Indian business leaders, including V. Kirloskar, of and Kirloskar Group, and Chandrajit Banerjee,

has been invited to the summit by France, which is the this time.

During his congratulatory call to Modi after his re-election as the Prime Minister, French reiterated his invitation to visit in August for a bilateral meeting and also to attend the Summit at Biarritz.

India had participated in the G7 summit in 2005. The G7 consists of the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, and

--IANS

bns/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)