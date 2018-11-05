Fuel prices continue to witness fall

Fuel prices continued to witness a decrease on Monday, with petrol and diesel prices now being sold at Rs 78.56 per litre and Rs 73.16 per litre respectively in the capital.

Compared to Sunday, petrol and diesel prices saw a fall of 22 paise and 20 paise respectively in

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are being retailed at Rs 84.06 per litre (decrease by 22 paise) and Rs 76.67 per litre (decrease by 21 paise) respectively.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter's pocket.

In this regard, had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.

