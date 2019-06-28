Japanese electric company organises training of optical fiber in Thailand

Thailand is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. The country is working hard to drive digital transformation and utilize innovation to become a cutting-edge economic powerhouse.

One of the most important pillars to achieve is high-speed internet infrastructure using optical fiber cables.

In Bangkok, Japanese Furukawa Electric Company is holding free and open workshop to teach local technicians the latest technologies in the optical fiber industry and offer hands-on experience on how to install these high-quality optical fiber cables.

Since the demand for high-speed technology and big data have been increasing day-by-day, technological innovations also have developed, such as copper to fiber, 5G, etc.

Eakarach Cheychuen, an official from Furukawa Electric, said, "Now, we are handling both copper network and optical network. For LAN (Local Area Network), copper network was common in the past but the optical fiber will take place of copper even in LAN network. Optical fiber has evolved to a point that is very easy to handle but there are some important points which we have to keep in mind during installing optical fiber network. You can see that our office isn't that big but we have installed PON (Passive Optical Network) LAN network in our showroom. This PON-LAN has been used for airport because of distance, army because of security, hotel because of space and energy saving, etc."

Optical fiber is a medium for transmitting optical signals. In addition to excellent transmission characteristics, it also comes with the attributes of thinness and lightness.

Many of the participants appreciate Furukawa's effort to transmit their experiences in this field that extends for over 20 years.

Peeratat Tongsungnern, a participant, said, "I want to learn about the standard of structure cabling course to improve my skills and I am grateful to Furukawa for providing this free course. Local human resources training by Japanese company combined with state-of-the-art technology are contributing to the development of Thailand's communication infrastructure.

