Gaza says truce reached with Israel

After days of escalation, Palestinian officials on Monday announced that a ceasefire has been reached with to end the surge of violence around and border.

Al Jazeera reported that a deal was signed at around 1.30 am and no Israeli raids have been reported since then.

Reportedly, and have mediated this truce. The deal was reached after agreed to ease the limits on the fishing zone off the coast of also agreed to work on improving the and fuel situation in

There is no confirmation from the Israeli side so far.

This comes as a major relief as lately both sides were engaged in rocket and missile firings which has so far killed 24 Palestinians and four Israeli officers.

The has claimed that Gaza ruled by and jihadi elements has fired around 600 rockets and other projectiles in southern Israeli cities, adding that, in retaliation, it has targeted more than 250 targets belonging to Gaza militants.

Adding to the worsening situation, Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicating to launch attacks on Gaza since his election campaign, on Sunday said that he has ordered the military to continue 'massive strikes" against Gaza.

Meanwhile, on Monday asked Gaza to "end violence" against Israel.

