GEFCO group looks to strengthen India operations; appoints Prasanna Kumar M.V. as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GEFCO INDIA

GEFCO India, subsidiary of the GEFCO Group, the world leader in complex supply-chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics, today announced the appointment of Prasanna Kumar M.V. as the CEO and MD of India operations, in Chennai.

In a move to bring the success of its global practices to India and further shape the future of the country's supply chain solutions, Prasanna will drive GEFCO's presence and expansion within the market.

With over 28 years of in-depth experience in the logistics and global supply chain sectors, Prasanna Kumar, would be spearheading the overall growth and profitability of the company in India. As part of his role, he will ensure the success of GEFCO operations by combining his extensive expertise in the logistics industry with proven global practices of GEFCO.

"With India constantly increasing its global footprint in the logistics and supply chain business, the opportunity to be a part of GEFCO could not have come at a more opportune time. I really look forward to working and collaborating with the team in order to establish GEFCO's position as a leader in the Indian logistics market", said Prasanna.

Having started his career in the heavy commercial segment, Prasanna gained Industrial Engineering knowledge through the years and migrated from a capacity-based organisation to a more customer-centric organisation. He has worked across large groups such as Delphi Automotive, General Motors India, and Suzlon Energy. An industrial engineering professional with Masters in Management, his forte lies in the field of Industrial Engineering, Lean Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management.

Prasanna has important working knowledge of the global as well as procurement and international logistics. He is an expert in managing turnkey projects and extended supply chains with experience of handling country operations in India, Thailand and Australia.

GEFCO India has been establishing its global best practices within the market, and meets the customers' supply chain challenges and delivers cost-effective solutions through value-based propositions and collaboration.

