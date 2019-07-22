'A passion to change, a passion to impact' - M3M Foundation

In the midst of 21st-century crisis, where over 76 million people still don't have access to safe drinking water, where unemployment rates are soaring high, where is hindered by staggering disparities, the vision of 'Sabka Vikas' appears like a distant dream.

Realizing the potential of a better future, M3M Foundation has taken a holistic approach to address such vulnerable yet crucial segments of the society. Having a passion to change and impact the lives of those around us is what the Foundation believes in.

M3M Foundation is determined to bring development across all sections of the society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The myriad of actions such as tree planting, rejuvenation of water bodies, developing model villages, providing safe drinking water, proper toilets, construction of hospitals and dharamshalas, are some of the major contributions that the foundation has worked upon.

" has been a prime concern area of M3M Foundation. The Foundation has extended a hand to bring 'out of school' children and impart with the help of liberal assistance," said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee of M3M Foundation gave insight into the Foundation's dream shaping into reality.

"Liberal Scholarship is provided from high school to PhD to encourage bright students to perform and prosper. Alongside financial assistance, the Foundation will be providing toilets, clean drinking water, well-equipped computers, and lab facilities to needy schools", she added.

"M3M Foundation has taken a strong stand towards inculcating better health practices and providing medical facilities for the underprivileged in the unserved areas. It has committed to making positive contributions to the communities and with that aim, the Foundation has successfully organized eight summer camps for 500 underprivileged children in association with the following 5 NGOs namely - Rasta-New Delhi, Agrasa-Gurugram, Mera Parivar-New Delhi, Tender Hearts Education Society-Faridabad, Chetna-New Delhi", highlighted Kanodia.

"The Foundation has also extended help to 683 families affected by Cyclone-Fani of Puri district by spending Rs 7.03 lacs in association with Meals of Happiness through the provision of relief packages including clothes for men, women, and children, groceries, rice, spices, pulses, medical kits and etc", she added.

With its holistic approach, M3M Foundation is focusing on women empowerment. "We have been actively working on the empowerment of women. From imparting education to providing skill development, the Foundation has strengthened them to improve their earnings", said Dr Kanodia.

When asked about the future plans of the M3M Foundation, Dr Kanodia shares some of their future projects. The Foundation has planned to start 'State of Arts' free residential school for underprivileged children and grant about 4000 scholarships to underprivileged students all over India.

M3M also plans to develop Tauru region as a model area of development and grant scholarships to all underprivileged students in Tauru Municipality. They will also be developing a building that will serve the purpose of providing employment to unemployed poor women in the region.

Inside, there will be sewing centres, computer centres, and counselling provided to children receiving higher education. The Foundation has also promised to set up an ambulance with all the facilities providing free services to the people of the Tauru region. Dr Kanodia also talked about their plans for organizing an afforestation campaign during August'19.

The Foundation is now looking forward to joining hands with a large number of NGOs like, Agrasar-Gurugram, Meals of Happiness-New Delhi, The Nudge-Bangalore, Ramraj Environment-Gurugram and Sapna-New Delhi. M3M Foundation along with these NGOs will work on the execution of the planned initiatives and harness the true potential of the progressing India.

