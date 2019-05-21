Selling pressure in auto, banking indices erases morning gains

Equity benchmark indices opened with a sober note on Tuesday ahead of the outcome and logjam between the and on trade negotiations.

However, selling pressure witnessed in auto, realty, and IT indices erased morning gains within an hour.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 148 points at 39,500 while the gained was up 38 points at 11,867. Indices of financial services, FMCG, pharma and PSU banks were in the green.

Among the early gainers were which gained nearly 4 per cent and which moved up 3 per cent. HDFC, and Housing Finance were also in the green.

But plunged over 5 per cent following disappointing results a day earlier. Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and were in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed as investors pondered over moves by the against

has temporarily eased trade restrictions imposed last week on the Chinese tech giant. Still, fears of a further escalation in tensions kept many investors on the edge.

