Depressed by mother's death, two brothers commit suicide in Janakpuri

Two brothers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans at their residence here in Janakpuri on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kunal Aggarwal (27) and Gaurav Aggarwal (24).

The police received information about the double suicide at 12.30 pm on Monday.

According to police, the brothers were depressed by their mother's death and their father Sushil Kumar is also paralysed for the last 20 years.

"Sushil Kumar, father of both deceased brother, is partially paralysed for last 20 years and their mother expired on March 23, 2019, due to cancer," the police said.

The two brothers had graduated from private engineering colleges of Narela and Siraspur Delhi. Their father is a railway contractor and both used to work with him. They were unable to help their father as they were depressed since after the death of their mother.

Both disappeared from the house about one and half month ago. They returned home on Sunday night at about 9.30 pm.

Police found a suicide note saying the siblings were responsible for taking this step.

Crime team and the forensic team also inspected the spot, police said, adding there is no "foul play" in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)