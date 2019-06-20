Goa: Five held in two gambling raids

Police arrested five persons and seized over Rs 43,000 in two separate gambling raids here on Wednesday.

According to of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh, five persons were arrested by Goa Crime Branch while they were accepting gambling bids.

"Three accused, identified as Rajesh (44), (41) and Sandeep (38), were arrested in the first raid conducted at Old bus stand Ponda. Cash worth Rs. 15,200 and gambling articles were recovered from them", Singh said.

Singh added, "The second raid was conducted near the fish market in Nagoa and Salcete where two accused -- (38) and (59)-- were nabbed. Along with gambling articles, Rs 28,120 was recovered from them."

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)