Goa: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa in the next 48 hours.

The forecasting agency has asked the fishermen not to venture in the high sea till Sept 25 as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough during the next 24 hours.

The IMD also issued port warnings about a severe cyclonic storm 'HIKAA,' which is expected to hit the said region around 8:30 pm tonight.

Following the prediction, distant warning signal for all ports from Dahanu to Marmagoa along the Maharastra-Goa coast has been issued.

