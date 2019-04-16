Golden Fashion Deeds to host Miss and Mrs International India 2019

Deeds is all set to host Miss and Mrs International 2019, a one-of-a-kind beauty pageant in Delhi

The three-day mega event, which will be held from June 14 to 16 at Hyatt Regency, Gurgaon, aims to provide a platform to married and unmarried young and talented aspirants to shape their glamorous careers.

On a quest to create a social impact, the event supports the and will witness a few cancer survivors walking the ramp to inspire others to 'Rise against Cancer'.

Created by Neha Verma Gandotra, Founder and CEO, Deeds and Mrs India-Gorgeous 2018, Miss and Mrs International 2019 will be the first pageants to introduce 'Recycled & Reused Attire' at a fashion show in The parent company, Deeds, aims to contribute towards the development of a green, ethical and sustainable world for future generations. They intend to promote and create awareness about healthy, organic and zero-emission lifestyle and fashion.

The esteemed jury panel to shortlist the final contestants for the event in June 2019 are: Rannvijay Singha(Actor), (Actress), (Assistant Director and Writer), (Actor) and Jyotica Tangri (Bollywood Singer).

The three-day finale event will be hosted by On day 1 of the final round, the participants will go through a grooming, fitness and astrology session, followed by a cocktail party in the evening to celebrate their journey. Day 2 will include a make-up tutorial, an outdoor shoot followed by a talent show. On the culmination day, the contestants will walk the ramp in wear themed 'Traditional Wear', 'Recycled Attire' and 'Cocktail Dress'.

The winners will be announced after live performances by Kaptaans, Poorvi Koutish, Mista Baaz and Raahie. The highlight of the event will be the presence of Celebrity Guest and Bollywood actress, Dia Mirza, boosting the morale of the participants.

"We pride ourselves in this venture as it acknowledges women from all walks of life. Such platforms pave the path to fulfil their dreams which helps participants feel good about themselves along with being a part of a social cause for the society", said Neha.

The winner categories will be: 'Miss International India'; 'Mrs. International India' and their respective 3 Ups. In addition to the above, there are two more titles: Miss/Mrs. Charity International India 2019 and Miss/Mrs. Famous International India 2019. The winners will get a certification of recognition along with gift hampers. In addition to these, the title holder will get a chance to debut in a music video.

