Harsimrat wins Bathinda seat by 21,772 votes

-
ALSO READ
Badal couple wins Bathinda, Ferozepur seats in Punjab
At Rs 217 cr, Badal couple richest in Punjab poll scene
Captain Amarinder Singh's own seat is in danger now: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Lok Sabha 2019: Harsimrat Kaur to contest from Bathinda, Sukhbir Badal from Ferozepur
Harsimrat wins from Bathinda seat
-
Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained her Lok Sabha seat by 21,772 votes.
Coming out with flying colours in a tough situation was a reason enough for her to dance to celebrate, which she did with elan along with a group of her women supporters.
Reacting to her victory, Badal said the people have told the Congress that the power is in their hands. "Now Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's seat is also in danger," she told ANI.
"I want to congratulate SAD and BJP workers. The Congress didn't leave anything unturned to harass our workers. But still they worked very hard. The Congress has been swept out from across India," Harsimrat said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU