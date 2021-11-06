Haryana's 75% job reservation for locals to come into force from Jan 15

-
The Haryana Government on Saturday said that the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 will be implemented in the state from January 15, 2022.
The act will pave the way for a 75 per cent reservation for local candidates in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs 50,000, in various companies, societies, trusts, and limited liability partnership firms, situated in the state of Haryana.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of January 2022 for the purpose of said sub-sections," said the State Labour Department in a notification.
Under the act, the local candidates will also get Rs 30,000 as gross monthly salary or wages for registration.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby notifies thirty thousand rupees as gross monthly salary or wages for registration. This notification shall come into force with effect from the 15th January 2022 i.e. the date of commencement of said Act," read the notification.
Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 to be implemented in the state from 15th Jan 2022. It provides for the reservation of 75% of new jobs for local candidates in various companies, societies, trusts, and limited liability partnership firms situated in the state pic.twitter.com/tjAY7SOY9w— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
