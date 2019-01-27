Haryana's Jind assembly by-poll to take place on Monday

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth and peaceful voting on Monday for the crucial by-poll for assembly constituency.

As per reports, as many as 48,000 voters out of a total of 1,71,113 eligible to vote belong to the Jat community while the remaining others belong to Brahmin, Punjabi, and other communities.

A total of 21 candidates are in the fray.

As many as 1, 71,113 people, including nearly 80,000 women, are eligible to vote. At least 158 polling stations have been set up, of which 67 are located in rural areas.

Prominent political leaders like senior Randeep Singh Surjewala, the late Hari Chand Middha's son and ruling BJP candidate and INLD's are in the fray.

(SDM) and Returning Officer, assembly constituency, Virender Sehrawat said: "Krishan Lal Middha has filed nomination from BJP, from Party, from and Digvijay Singh Chautala from "

Others who have filed nomination papers included Sheetal from Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party, from the and many other candidates including independents.

assembly constituency was represented by Hari Chand Middha, a candidate from the INLD. The seat went vacant after Middha passed away due to on August 26.

The counting of votes is scheduled for January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)