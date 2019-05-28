HD Kumaraswamy meets Dinesh Gundo Rao, Siddaramaiah amid Congress-JD(S) rift

HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday met with and former to discuss and strategise the ruling Congress-JD(S) government's political development after the landslide victory of in the concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting holds importance amid the speculation of falling of the coalition government of and JD(S) in the state.

Earlier on May 23, an informal meeting of the Cabinet in the presence of Kumaraswamy was held in Bengaluru. After the meeting, had said there is no threat to the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state.

"Today, honourable had called an informal Cabinet meeting to take stock of the situation after the results, both countrywide as well as our state elections," G Parameshwara, of Karnataka, had said while speaking to media persons.He had added that the coalition will continue in the state under the leadership of Kumaraswamy.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S).

is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

