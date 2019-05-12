Here's why Huntington's disease attacks brain cells in human

Recent study conducted on mice has given more insight into how and why attacks and destroys certain brain cells in human beings.

The study was published in the Journal of Cell Biology.

"We are excited about this result because it may explain why the patient gets the in this area of the brain called the striatum," said Srinivasa Subramaniam, Department of at Scripps Research-

According to the study, a toxic protein linked to can move from neuron to neuron through a nanotube tunnel whose construction is initiated by a protein called Rhes.

People with inherit a damaged protein that is somehow complicit in destroying brain cells. Scientists discovered this protein in 1993 but are still piecing together its role in this

Scans show Huntington's disease brains are shrunken and degraded. As the neurons deteriorate, people lose motor control, they can have emotional problems and their thinking and memory suffer.

Symptoms usually begin around age 30 to 40 and last 15 to 20 years until death. A rarer and more aggressive form of the disease affects children, cutting their childhood and lives short.

About three to seven people out of 100,000 have the disease and it has mostly affected those with European ancestry.

However, Subramaniam believed the disease is underreported in other areas, including "There is a lot of stigma associated with the disease," said Subramaniam.

"In the case of Huntington's, the question is can we block this transport, and does it have any benefit or effect?" said Subramaniam.

For this study, Subramaniam and colleague Manish Sharma, the of the study, looked at mouse neurons under a confocal microscope and saw that the cells formed sticky, string-like protrusions around 150 microns long which floated above the cells, connecting them.

"When I saw Rhes making these tunnel-like tubes between the cells I was excited and at the same time perplexed," said Sharma.

"They may have been missed before because they are on a different plane. You have to be really looking for it. It's like a bridge over a lake. If you are on the lake, you may not see the bridge above, but if you are on shore, you can see the bridge," said Subramaniam.

Scientists first described another type of tunneling nanotube in rat neurons in 2004. Since then, a number of researchers have observed them in and other types of cells. But how they form and what they do was less clear.

To find out, Subramaniam and Sharma tracked cell cargo moving through this tunnel bridge. They inserted the protein into the mouse brain cells, tagged it with fluorescence and then watched as it crossed over and crawled up to enter the neighbouring cell. Once the tunnel delivered its shipment it released and sprang back. Lysosomes and endosomes, cellular cargo bins that transport cell pieces or waste, also travel these intercellular highways, Subramaniam said.

The Rhes protein exists in both mouse and human brains sick with Huntington's disease. Knocking out the Rhes gene in diseased mice results in less brain damage.

In a 2009 study, Subramaniam found that Rhes also alters the protein's structure making it more toxic to brain cells.

"The Rhes protein makes its own road. That is what is surprising to us. But it not only transports itself. Once the road is made, many things can be transported," said Subramaniam.

Subramaniam's group continues to investigate what other proteins may be helping with tunnel construction and if other disease proteins move along these membranous highways. His laboratory is also developing ways to identify how Huntington's disease protein travels in the live brain.

