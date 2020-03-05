JUST IN
Hidden mobile apps accounted for 50% of malicious threats in 2019: McAfee

It is expected that 2020 will be the year of mobile sneak attacks with hackers using sophisticated methods to target users

ANI 

Last year, hackers used a number of methods such as backdoors and crypto mining.

Some of the latest tools hackers are using to sabotage device security and user privacy are hidden mobile apps, third-party login, and counterfeit gaming videos, McAfee's latest Mobile Threat Report 2020 revealed.

Hidden mobile apps resulted in approximately 50 per cent of all malicious threats in 2019, a 30 per cent increase from the year before. Last year, hackers used a number of methods such as backdoors and crypto mining.

It is expected that 2020 will be the year of mobile sneak attacks with hackers using sophisticated methods to target users. It includes a new malware called LeifAccess or Shopper that uses third-party sign-in to cheat app ranking. Hackers are also using legitimate transit app to steal sensitive data and gaming popularity to spoof consumers.

Consumers are advised to be aware of modern threats and take steps such as only downloading legitimate, official apps, and avoiding clicking on suspicious app links to defend from getting hacked.
