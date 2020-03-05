DuckDuckGo releases Tracker Radar tool to help curb online tracking

-
Privacy-focused browser maker DuckDuckGo rolled out its new tool that provides data set about online trackers.
The DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is a data set that is now publicly available for use for research and generating tracker blocklists. As the official blog notes, the data set is automatically generated and maintained. It is built-in the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser mobile apps and Privacy Essentials desktop extensions.
Online trackers not only keep a tab on your shopping history, but they can also pick up your location history, search history, and browsing history to infer age, ethnicity, gender, interests, and habits. This big data, in turn, is sold off by companies collating personal data.
