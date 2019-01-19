Himachal Pradesh approves 10 pc quota for EWS in General category

-
The Cabinet of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and academic institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society in the general category.
After the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told media persons that Himachal Pradesh has become one among leading Indian states to implement the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections of the society in the general category after the decision of the Union Government in this regard.
The Chief Minister said that the modalities would be worked out later on and the people from economically weaker section will now get 10 per cent quota in the jobs and academic institutions in the state.
The Cabinet also declared Sanskrit as the second official language of the state. The Cabinet also decided to implement the compensation scheme for women victim, survivors of sexual assault, who will get Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh as compensation on the basis of the intensity of the crime.
