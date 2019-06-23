Indore gets respite from heat as rain lashes parts of city

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

Residents of Indore got respite from the shrivelling heat as rains lashed the city on Sunday.

The weather changed drastically resulting in moderate to heavy rainfall across the city.

Dry and hot weather conditions with clear skies have been prevailing over parts of Madhya Pradesh since the last few days leading to an intense heat wave situation.

The state had also been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months due to prolonged heat conditions.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 18:42 IST

