Himachal Pradesh: Rain, thunderstorm likely in next 4 hours, Skymet

Giving much respite from the sweltering heat, and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely to sweep multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh, private forecast agency said on Tuesday.

" and thundershowers with gusty winds will affect over Bilaspur, Baddi, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una during next 4-6 hours," the agency stated.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, other states such as West Bengal, Sikkim, and are also likely to receive heavy rains followed by thundershowers later in the day, the (IMD) predicted.

