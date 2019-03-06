Hyderabad police busts cricket betting racket, arrests 2 bookies

-
The Task Force of Police have busted a cricket betting racket at Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad on Tuesday and arrested two bookies accepting cricket betting amount from punters directly and over phone for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019 Cricket match between India and Australia played in Nagpur.
The arrested bookies identified as Saraf Jitendar and Jagwani Yashwanth accepted betting using Cricket Mazza.com mobile application and used to pay the betting amount to the winning punters clandestinely and gain illegally easy money.
Police said the bookies received match updates through the cricket app and they placed betting on every ball in an over. They were collecting betting amounts from a total of 20 punters.
Jittu was earlier arrested by the Ramgopalpet police on a similar offence in 2017.
Police seized Rs 1,50,000, six mobile cell phones, a laptop, a television set as well as set-top box, remote, two betting account books and a calculator from their possession.
