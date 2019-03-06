Hyderabad police busts cricket betting racket, arrests 2 bookies

The have busted a cricket betting racket at Old Bowenpally, on Tuesday and arrested two bookies accepting cricket betting amount from punters directly and over phone for the ongoing 2019 Cricket match between and played in

The arrested bookies identified as Saraf Jitendar and Jagwani Yashwanth accepted betting using Cricket Mazza.com mobile application and used to pay the betting amount to the winning punters clandestinely and gain illegally easy money.

Police said the bookies received match updates through the cricket app and they placed betting on every ball in an over. They were collecting betting amounts from a total of 20 punters.

Jittu was earlier arrested by the on a similar offence in 2017.

Police seized Rs 1,50,000, six mobile cell phones, a laptop, a television set as well as set-top box, remote, two betting account books and a calculator from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)