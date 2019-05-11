Hyderabad police arrests two persons for illegally selling unauthorised herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds

A team of police nabbed two persons accused of illegally transporting and selling unauthorised herbicide-tolerant seeds.

"Today on credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone team in a joint operation with Agriculture Department officials near intercepted one goods vehicles and found a huge quantity of unauthorised herbicide-tolerant seeds," Anjani Kumar, Police of said on Thursday.

The two accused persons are -- ( of Omkar SeedTech Pvt. Ltd) and who was driving the vehicle.

"The prime accused Ravala Rajanikanth illegally procured, and transported unauthorised herbicide-tolerant seeds from Gandhi Nagar, to Secunderabad through Railway (Cargo) Service without any valid invoice or delivery challan," added.

Ravala allegedly used to sell unauthorized cotton seeds to needy and known customers as genuine seeds clandestinely in and around Telangana to gain illegal easy profits.

The accused is a native of Karim Nagar Town but he was currently residing in Dilsuk Nagar,

"Both the apprehended accused persons along with seized material are being handed over to SHO, for further investigation under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 7, 8, 9 and 15(1) of Environment Protection Act-1986," the Police informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)