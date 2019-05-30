Suncity School joins hands with ILBS to pledge against menace of Hepatitis

Suncity School, Sector 54, Gurugram hosted 'I Pledge, (My support)' campaign organised by the and (ILBS). Over 500 people including teachers, staff, and workers availed benefits from this event.

This activity was undertaken as a part of 'Empowering People against Hepatitis: The EMPATHY Campaign' project being implemented by ILBS that aims to spread pan awareness on the menace of viral B & C.

To sensitize and educate people on aspects of Hepatitis, an awareness talk followed by a free health camp for screening of B & C and for B was also organised at the premises in the presence of the esteemed guests - Shri Laxmi Narain Goel, Chairman, Suncity School, Rupa Chakravarty, Head, & Dr Neeraj Raizada, Professor-Epidemiology, and and of The Empathy Campaign, &

The keynote address was given by Dr The importance of screening for hepatitis B & C and against Hepatitis B was emphasised and people were encouraged to get themselves tested and vaccinated for the same.

"Mortality rate from Hepatitis is rising on an alarming level, it is vital to take steps to prevent the & keep your liver healthy. We have high impact & cost-effective interventions to prevent the onset of the such as Hepatitis B vaccination, but it is important to talk about it & then tested in time", said Dr Neeraj.

also addressed the staff of the and emphasised on the ill-effects of and the

"We have associated with ILBS to support and promote the cause. The idea behind this association is to generate a dialog amongst the community through teachers, staff, parents, and students. For the cause, I-Pledge my support to extend the message to the community by reaching out and stakeholders who are always committed to contribute to the welfare of the society in every way possible", said Rupa Chakravarty, Head, Suncity School.

To address the problem of Hepatitis B & C, ILBS has undertaken a comprehensive program, namely, 'Empowering People Against Hepatitis:The EMPATHY Campaign', which is supported by AAI under its Corporate Social Responsibility, to generate awareness on Hepatitis B and C across through multi-pronged advocacy strategies for improving seeking behaviour.

The 'I Pledge...(my support)' initiative, a component of the EMPATHY Campaign, focuses on spreading awareness in large corporate offices including public and private, and sensitizing the staff of the organization and encourage them to pledge their support for spreading awareness about viral hepatitis, and to contribute in its prevention and early management.

Following this, all staff also extended their support by sharing their pledge for the cause. ILBS team also held a free screening cum camp for them; wherein they were vaccinated against Hepatitis B and screened for Hepatitis B & C, on a voluntary basis.

About 60 million Indians are inflicted with Hepatitis B and which are responsible for liver and Majority harboring the are undiagnosed and unaware of their status.

While several initiatives are currently being undertaken by the govt under the National Control Program, to improve access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatment for such individuals and those at risk but the stigma and consequent discrimination associated with these is a significant hindrance to care-seeking, compliance and mainstreaming, as often the infected do not want to be identified for the fear of social isolation.

This event generated a chain of champions for the cause i.e., 'Ending the Hepatitis B & C epidemic', at Suncity School, each talking to many, and growing number of people within the teaching fraternity and in their society becoming aware about the menace of Hepatitis B and C and pledging to get screened, and treated for hepatitis and to help those infected by supporting them and giving them their due at the workplace and in the society.

