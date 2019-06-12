IAF air-drops personnel near crash site to search for possible survivors

on Wednesday successfully airdropped 8 to 10 personnel near the site of the missing aircraft in in two helicopter sorties.

The teams have started moving towards the and were searching for more wreckage and possible survivors.

Earlier, a team of army and civil mountaineers were airlifted to a location close to the place of crash of the missing aircraft.

(IAF) has continued in the area where wreckage of missing aircraft was found yesterday.

The AN-32, with 13 personnel onboard had last contacted ground sources from on June 3. The plane had been missing since June 3 after taking off from in to Menchuka advanced landing ground in with 13 persons on board.

After an extensive search for eight days, the wreckage of the aircraft was located yesterday by the crew of a V5 chopper in a valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the were deployed for the search and rescue operation of 13 personnel on board the Indian Air Force's AN-32.

