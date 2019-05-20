Air India flight lands at Jamnagar IAF base after passenger suffers cardiac arrest

An flight from to was diverted to Air Force base Sunday night after a 33-year-old passenger suffered a onboard.

After landing at the base, the patient was rushed to the civil hospital accompanied by an IAF doctor.

"AI 973 flt diverted to Air Force Base at 2230 with an Indian passenger aged 33 sufferng in flight. IAF responded promptly. Diversion to civil airfield wd hv taken more time. Patient shifted to hospital accompanied by IAF doc," PRO Defence Gujarat Puneet Chadha said in a tweet late on Sunday night.

He later said patient was taken to for treatment.

Name of the patient was not know immediately.

It is rare when commercial flights are allowed to land on IAF bases.

However, Chadha said in the tweet that IAF responded quickly as the flight diversion to civil air field would have taken more time.

