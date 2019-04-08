Increasing numbers of individuals with lower education die from liver cancer, reveals study

Researchers have established a link between lower education and mortality. The study revealed that rising rates of liver deaths in the have largely been confined to individuals who have received less education, especially among men.

The research published in the journal of emphasised the need for enhanced efforts to address the growing burden of in lower socioeconomic groups.

Liver cancer, which in some cases is caused by with the (HCV), is the most rapidly rising cause of cancer death in the

Previous studies have examined varying trends in mortality, but there have been no studies examining recent national trends by individual-level socioeconomic status and/or HCV- status.

To investigate, and his colleagues analysed mortality data published by the National Vital Statistics System of the Statistics from 2000-2015.

The team looked specifically at trends in death rates from by individual-level educational attainment, HCV- status, race/ethnicity, and sex among persons aged 25-74 years.

From 2000-2015, the death rate (per 100,000 persons) increased from 7.5 to 11.2 in men and from 2.8 to 3.8 in women, with the increase largely confined to individuals with less educational attainment.

The educational disparities in liver cancer mortality widened in women until 2006, while they continued to widen in men.

Although death rates increased faster for HCV-related than HCV-unrelated liver cancers, the mortality trends were largely driven by

"Classifying liver cancer deaths into HCV-related and HCV-unrelated groups allowed us to more thoroughly understand the recent pattern of liver cancer mortality," said Dr Ma. Risk factors for include obesity, diabetes, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption.

"To our knowledge, this study is among the first to examine the recent trends in liver cancer death rates by individual-level education and by HCV-infection status," said Dr Ma.

"Our findings underscore the need for enhanced and targeted efforts in lower socioeconomic groups to halt and reverse the undue growing burden of liver cancer," he added.

