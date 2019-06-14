India and Kyrgyzstan ink 15 agreements

With an aim to strengthen bilateral ties, and on Friday signed 15 agreements in a number of key areas, including defence, trade and investment and health.

The signing of the agreements and exchange of documents took place in the presence of and

The agreements are mentioned as follows:

1. Joint declaration between and the on strategic partnership.

2. Road map on trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of and the for the five-year period (2019-2024).

3. Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and the

4. Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between Secretariat of India and Office of the of the Kyrgyz Republic.

5. Protocol to amend Article 26 of India- Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

6. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health.

7. MoU between and

8. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between and of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

9. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between and of the Kyrgyz Republic.

10. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between (Gulmarg), and training

11. Memorandum of Cooperation between and the and of the Kyrgyz Republic.

12. MoU between India and the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation on Information and Communication Technology.

13. Memorandum of Understanding between and Ministry of of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the field of Legal Metrology.

14. Memorandum of Understanding between Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) of India and of Strategic Studies (NISS) of the Kyrgyz Republic.

15. Memorandum of Understanding between and Forestry, and (KNAU).

After the exchange of documents ceremony, both India and Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed their stand to fight against terror.

"We are together in the fight against terrorism. It is imperative to give out a message to the that terrorism will not be tolerated at any cost," Modi said in a joint press conference along with Jeenbekov.

The also announced a line of credit of USD 200 million for supporting developmental projects in Kyrgyzstan.

"I am happy to announce that we have agreed to celebrate 2021 as the year of cultural and friendship between the Kyrgyz Republic and India," Modi said.

The is on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan and attended the (SCO) Summit, besides holding bilateral meetings with several leaders including Chinese Xi Jinping, Russian and Afghan President

After the SCO Summit concluded, Modi officially began his bilateral engagements by holding talks with Jeenbekov. The two leaders also jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.

Modi has invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar in the next five years.

