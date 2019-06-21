JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Tom Holland shuts down romance rumours with Zendaya
Business Standard

AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in RS over spurt in Delhi crime

ANI  |  Politics 

Sanjay Singh, an MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime rates in Delhi.

This is the second time, in a span of a few months that the AAP leader has given a zero hour notice in the Upper House.

On February 3, he did so over the shooting of Mahatma Gandhi's effigy by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh.

Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament. During this hour parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory prior ten days notice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 11:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU