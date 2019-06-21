Maharahtra: Ramdev, Fadnavis perform yoga on fifth International Yoga Day

On the occasion of fifth International Day, guru Baba on Friday performed here along with Devendra and his followers.

Thousands of people participated in the event and performed various yoga asanas. was also seen following various yoga postures.

Ramdev's organisation Patanjali has today organized programs in one lakh villages across

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and

The main Yoga Day event will be held in Jharkhand's Ranchi at 6.30 am in where will perform Yoga along with the other participants.

As many as 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event, for which security has been beefed up across the city.

Several departments of the defence have taken part in yoga in the run-up to the fifth international yoga day. The striking yogic poses have now become a norm amongst the defence personnel in

Personnel of 9th Battalion of (ITBP) also performed 'River Yoga' in near Teju, Lohitpur this morning.

In the United Nation, Yoga day was celebrated on Thursday that would be followed by a panel of discussion today.

The idea of the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

