As the sun prepared to hide behind the Raisina Hill, silhouettes of men astride horses appeared on It was the Presidents strutting down to the Chowk flanking the Presidents for Beating the Retreat ceremony.

The Vice President, and other dignitaries had already arrived at the Chowk and the threes services chiefs stood in rapt attention waiting for the of the Indian armed forces.

The ceremony on January 29 every year, which creates nostalgia for the times gone by, marks the culmination of the celebrations.

This year, Indian tunes were the flavour of as many as 27 performances, with 19 tunes composed by Indian musicians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, police and (CAPF).

The Indian tunes included 'Indian Star', 'Paharon ki Rani', 'Kumaoni Geet', ' Bhumi', ' of Satpura', 'Marooni', 'Vijay', 'Soldier-My Valentine', 'Bhupal', ' Bharat', 'Aakash Ganga', 'Gangotri', 'Namaste India', 'Samudrika', 'Jai Bharat', 'Young India', 'Veerta Ki Misal', 'Amar Senani' and 'Bhumiputra'.

The eight Western tunes were 'Fanfare by Buglers', 'Sound Barrier', 'Emblazoned', 'Twilight', 'Alert (Post Horn Gallop)', 'Space Flight', 'Drummers Call' and 'Abide with Me'.

'Beating the Retreat' marks a centuries old tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset.

The present ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Roberts of the Indian developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.

The colourful event came to a close with the marching bands tapping their way back to the tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha' amid thumping applause from the audience.

The BSF camels along with armed troopers that were stationed on the facade of the North and South Blocks made their way back to the camp.

As soon as the sun went down, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and were illuminated with dynamic lights that kept changing colour and brightness.

