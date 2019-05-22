Indian Army launches search operations to nab killers of Arunachal MLA

The Indian has launched a in the jungles of Tirap, Longding, and districts to nab the killers of People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and ten others near in Arunachal Pradesh's district on Tuesday, sources said here on Wednesday.

According to sources, all the likely routes of escape have been effectively blocked. Troops have launched intensive checks along - Arunachal borders.

"The has intensified operations with increased area domination teams and mobile check posts being deployed in the adjoining districts of Nagaland," sources said. "Additional forces including troops of Special Forces have also been inducted in the team," they said.

The Army has confirmed the deployment of specialist helicopters with night flying ability and to ensure "dynamic, of the area during the prevailing bad weather conditions."

According to sources, reconnaissance helicopters, quadcopters, and tracker dogs are also extensively being employed in the operations.

Sources further said the Army is working closely in synergy with the police, administration and intelligence agencies to identify the insurgents involved in the attack.

