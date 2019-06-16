Maharashtra Cabinet rejig: 13 ministers take oath, 6 dropped

Devendra expanded his on Sunday with 13 new ministers, including 8 of Cabinet rank, taking the

He dropped six ministers including who held the Housing portfolio.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who quit recently, was sworn-in as a at Raj Bhavan here. He was earlier the of the Opposition in the state Assembly. His son was elected during the recent Lok Sabha polls from the Ahmednagar seat in the state on a BJP ticket.

Jaidatta Kshirsagar and Tanaji Sawant of Shiv Sena, besides Aashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute, Suresh Bhau Khade, and of BJP also took oath as Cabinet ministers.

BJP leaders Yogesh Sagar, Sanjay Bhegde, and Atul Save, besides of RPI were sworn-in as ministers of state.

An in the said that and five other ministers quit their posts. The other ministers who resigned were Rajkumar Badole, Vishnu Sawra, Dilip Kamble, and

Sudhir Mungantiwar had said on Saturday that the would expand his ministry ahead of the Assembly session which begins on June 17.

He had also said the expansion of the would help fulfil the expectations of NDA allies including

The Assembly elections in are due later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)