Smuggled goods from Nepal seized in Siliguri

ANI  |  General News 

Contraband from Nepal has been seized and four smugglers have been arrested in this regard here on Thursday.

The officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 5500 kilograms of black pepper and 2200 kilograms of dried peas worth Rs50 lakh and Rs24 lakh, respectively.

The illicit goods were packed and stored in 1000 bags and found in three trucks.

The alleged perpetrators were taken to Siliguri court today where further judiciary procedures will take place on the alleged smugglers.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 19:59 IST

