Smuggled goods from Nepal seized in Siliguri

from has been seized and four smugglers have been arrested in this regard here on Thursday.

The officials of the Directorate of (DRI) had seized 5500 kilograms of black pepper and 2200 kilograms of dried peas worth Rs50 lakh and Rs24 lakh, respectively.

The illicit goods were packed and stored in 1000 bags and found in three trucks.

The alleged perpetrators were taken to today where further judiciary procedures will take place on the alleged smugglers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)