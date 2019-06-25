Telangana: 34-year-old man hacked to death by relative

A 34-year-old man was allegedly beheaded in broad daylight by his relative on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, identified as C Raju, was designated as after the death of his father.

"Accused Chinna Venkatanna had asked Raju to leave the job as he wanted to replace him. After Raju rejected his proposal, Chinna hacked him to death in Ryalampadu village within the limits of station," the police said.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body was shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem.

