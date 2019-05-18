Indian Women's League: Rising Student Club beat FC Alakhpura 2-1

Rising FC defeated FC Alakhpura 2-1 on Friday to register their first win of the

and scored the two goals for Rising whereas scored the lone goal for Alakhpura.

made a dominant start to the match as they kept major possession of the ball in the initial moments. The team broke the deadlock just after eight minutes into the match.

Sibani scored the goal through a powerful free-kick for the Student Club.

Raveena, however, scored the equaliser for FC Alakhpura. But Alakhpura was not able to rejoice after the equaliser as Student Club scored the second goal moments after Alakhpura's goal.

scored the second goal for the Rising Student Club.

Student Club, the side from maintained tight grip in the match in the second half as well. Pooja Devi maintained control for Student Club in the middle of the park.

Both the teams were out of contention for the semi-finals of the before this match.

But Student Club, with this win, was able to able to register their first victory of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)