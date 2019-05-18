Roy, Stokes help England defeat Pakistan in fourth ODI

and helped England defeat by three wickets in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Friday (local time) at With this win, England has now taken a 3-0 unassailable lead in the series.

Chasing a score of 341, Roy and Stokes registered the scores of 114 and 71 respectively.

In pursuit of the target, England got off to a good start as both openers Roy and provided a solid foundation to the team as they stitched together a partnership of 94 runs. Their stand was broken in the 14th over as dismissed Vince (57).

came out to bat next and he along with Roy put up a 107-run stand. came back in the match as they dismissed both Roy (114), Root (36), (0), and Moeen Ali (0) in quick succession reducing England to 216 runs for five wickets in the 31st over.

and played useful knocks of 17 and 31 respectively to ease the pressure on Stokes at the other. In the end, Stokes took England over the line by three wickets and with three balls to spare.

Earlier, Babar Azam's knock of 115 runs helped put 340 runs on the board in the allotted fifty overs.

and put up a 107-run stand to allow Pakistan to have a solid base at the top. Zaman (57) was dismissed in the 20th over by

came out to bat next, and he along with Zaman stitched together a 104-run stand, allowing Pakistan to be in a comfortable position at the 30-over mark. Hafeez was dismissed for 59.

Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as starred for England, taking key wickets at crucial junctures.

In the end, Shoaib Malik (41) and (21) played useful cameos to allow Pakistan to score 340 runs in the allotted 50 overs.

England next takes on Pakistan in the final match of the five-match ODI series on Sunday, May 19.

Brief Scores: England 341/7 (JJ Roy 114, BA Stokes 71*, 2-62) defeat Pakistan 340/7 ( 115, 59, TK Curran 4-75) by three wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)