152 test positive for swine flu in Indore, 41 deaths reported in 2019

As many as 41 people have died due to in Madhya Pradesh's

"From January till date, we sent 644 samples for tests, out of which 152 were positive and reports of 10 are yet to come. 41 deaths reported out of which 20 were from city. Currently, 19 patients with are admitted," Praveen Jadiya, chief medical and officer, told ANI.

"We have increased the number of fever clinics and screening centres, patients are being given primary treatment there," Jadiya added.

is an infection caused by one of several swine viruses (SIV), with the strain being the most common across the country.

virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.

