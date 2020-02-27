Coronavirus: Firms haven't expressed raw material supply concerns, says FM

Finance Minister on Thursday said that she had a meeting with about 23 industries on and they did not express any anxieties about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed.

The deadly virus which originated in has claimed the lives of more than 2500 people in the country.

"On Coronavirus, I have had a meeting with about 23 industries, they did not express any anxieties about raw material supplies or exports being disturbed," she said while addressing a press conference here.

"However, some of them felt that if after two months if the situation does not improve regarding containing the virus they may start having some problems of raw material availability. We are trying to see how we can help them out," she added.

As on Thursday, has claimed the lives of 2,744 in China, Chinese health officials said. The total number of people infected with the virus in the country now stands at 78,497.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide.

More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease, with over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours.