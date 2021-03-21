It is decided 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar' in Assam, says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi to kick start campaign on March 1
NE was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power, says Rajnath in Assam
BJP is confused, Assam is going to slip out of their hands: Bhupesh Baghel
With eye on West Bengal, Assam assembly polls, Amit Shah reaches Guwahati
Assam Assembly polls: A look at CM Sonowal's achievments in past 5 years
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'doosri baar, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sarkar' has been decided in Assam.
Speaking at a public rally in Bokakhat ahead of the upcoming Legislative polls, PM Modi said that Assam will witness a 'double engine' National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the second time.
"The double engine sarkar of NDA has made available several facilities such as toilets, LPG gas, electricity and free medical treatment. Now we are working towards the availability of water with full force," the Prime Minister said.
Slamming at Congress, the Prime Minister said that during the previous rule, the main question was how to save Assam from being looted, adding that under the NDA government, the state is moving ahead to reach new heights.
"There was another question during the Congress rule: how to build connectivity between two corners of Brahmaputra? Under the NDA, modern bridges are being created on Brahmaputra and old unfinished bridges are being completed," he added.
He also credited the NDA government for saving Assam from decades of conflict and establishing peace and stability here.
PM Modi pointed out that BJP had saved rhinos of the state from Congress-backed poachers, by putting them behind bars.
"Our government is working by prioritising the safety of animals and availing facilities to people," he said.
Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU