Intense backlash after Vivek Oberoi posts 'disgusting' meme ; NCW sends him notice

Vivek on Monday faced intense backlash, including by fellow who called him out for posting a "disgusting" distasteful meme, which likened the exit poll results to his past relationship with Rai The has now been issued a notice by Commission of (NCW).

The women's commission said it will also approach to take down the offensive tweet.

Rekha Sharma, NCW said: "We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on and personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn't do, we will see what legal action we can take against him. We will be talking to to remove that tweet immediately.

Earlier Sharma had posted on her handle: "This tweet is absolutely Disgusting, distasteful, and degrading @NCWIndia will be serving notice to @vivekoberoi."

Earlier today, Vivek posted a collage of three images featuring himself, Aishwarya, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter

The post referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll', Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter as the 'final result.'

Reacting to his tweet, Vijaya Rahatkar, of told ANI that the commission has taken cognizance of Vivek Oberoi's tweet on exit polls and a "notice is being issued to him."

While the actor might have posted the tweet assuming it to be funny, Twitterverse did not share his feeling and there was an explosion of outrage targeted at him.

lashed out at terming him "disgusting and classless."

"This is in such poor taste.. ones personal life is not to be discussed here.. remember there are 4 individuals who are father/ mother/ brother /sister .. and everyone has moved on .. shame," a user commented on the post.

Comparing the way Salman addresses in public with Vivek's tweet, a user wrote, "One there is who doesn't event take Aishwarya's name without her full name (i.e. Rai Bachchan) and then there is Vivek who is so shameless that he is not only sharing such a disrespectful meme but also dragging a minor into this. Shame on you."

"Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!," wrote another.

Another user wrote, "You tweeting this pic is a sign that Aishwarya made a sensible decision."

"This is disgusting...She has a daughter now and is living a happily married life. A fan of but this is disgusting," another user commented.

Calling the tweet disgusting and disappointing many asked the actor to take the tweet down and apologise.

Vivek is currently awaiting the release of his film, 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on the life of India's After many delays, the biopic is finally set to release on May 24.

